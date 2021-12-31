Young scores 35, Hawks rally to beat Cavaliers 121-118 BRIAN DULIK, Associated Press Dec. 31, 2021 Updated: Dec. 31, 2021 11:12 p.m.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Trae Young scored 35 points, Clint Capela had 18 points and a season-high 23 rebounds, and the Atlanta Hawks rallied from a 16-point deficit for a 121-118 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night.
Young made a pair of free throws with 7.6 seconds left after Cleveland had pulled within 119-118 on a Brandon Goodwin layup. Kevin Pangos’ potential tying 3-pointer at the buzzer was off the mark.