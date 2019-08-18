Yordy Reyna scores in Whitecaps' 1-0 victory over DC United

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Yordy Reyna scored in the 18th minute in the Vancouver Whitecaps' 1-0 victory over D.C. United on Saturday night.

Maxime Crepeau made two saves for his fifth shutout of the season.

The Whitecaps (6-12-9) won for the first time at home since beating FC Dallas 2-1 on May 25.

D.C. United dropped to 10-8-9.