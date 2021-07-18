Yelich hits RBI double in 11th, Brewers top Reds, widen lead MITCH STACY, AP Sports Writer July 18, 2021 Updated: July 18, 2021 2:02 a.m.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Christian Yelich doubled home the go-ahead run in the 11th inning and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-4 Saturday night to widen their lead in the NL Central.
The Reds loaded the bases in the bottom of the 11th, but with an empty bench, manager David Bell sent pitcher Wade Miley up to pinch hit for reliever Ryan Hendrix. He grounded out to second to end the game.