Yastrzemski, Sandoval HRs lift Giants over Angels 8-2

Recommended Video:

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski and Pablo Sandoval homered, and the San Francisco Giants snapped a five-game losing streak with an 8-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday.

Yastrzemski hit his first leadoff homer when he drove Dylan Bundy's fastball into the right-field stands four pitches into the game. It was the right fielder's team-leading sixth homer, with all but one coming with two strikes.

Yastrzemski also made a diving catch to rob David Fletcher of an RBI single to end the second inning.

Sandoval — who came into the game batting .190 — broke a 1-1 tie in the second with a two-run shot to right-center for his first extra-base hit of the season.

Tommy La Stella homered and Anthony Rendon had two hits for the Angels, who have dropped five of six.

La Stella evened the game at 1 with a homer to right-center in the first inning off Trevor Cahill. It was the second baseman's second HR in two at-bats after he had a two-run walkoff shot in Monday night's 8-6 victory.

San Francisco Giants designated hitter Pablo Sandoval, right, celebrates with Evan Longoria after a two-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. less San Francisco Giants designated hitter Pablo Sandoval, right, celebrates with Evan Longoria after a two-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, ... more Photo: Kelvin Kuo, AP Photo: Kelvin Kuo, AP Image 1 of / 11 Caption Close Yastrzemski, Sandoval HRs lift Giants over Angels 8-2 1 / 11 Back to Gallery

Cahill gave up one run and four hits with four strikeouts. The 32-year-old right-hander spent last season with the Angels. Jarlin Garcia (1-1), the fifth of six San Francisco pitchers, retired the side in the eighth to get the win.

Bundy (3-2) was the Angels' best starter the first four weeks of the season but struggled with control all day. The right-hander, who came into the game fifth in the AL with a 1.57 ERA, allowed four runs, four hits and four walks with a strikeout in four innings. The leadoff hitter reached in each frame.

Brandon Belt's RBI single in the third extended San Francisco's lead to 4-1 before Brandon Crawford added a two-run double to right in the fifth.

Seven of San Francisco's 10 hits went for extra bases, including RBI doubles by Evan Longoria and Sandoval in the ninth.

Shohei Ohtani drove in Mike Trout on a groundout in the ninth inning for the Angels' other run.

TWO STRIKES? NO PROBLEM

Yastrzemski has 13 RBIs with two strikes, which is tied with Arizona's Kole Calhoun for most in the majors. He is also hitting .300 (15 for 50) that deep in the count, with 10 of his hits going for extra bases.

HEAT WAVE

It was 99 degrees at first pitch, making it only the 10th game since Angel Stadium opened in 1966 where it was 99 degrees or above at the start. The record is 108 degrees, which was set on July 6, 2018, against the Dodgers.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: OF Austin Slater was out of the lineup for the third straight game due to a right elbow flexor strain. Manager Gabe Kapler said Slater has started some throwing but might be confined to the designated hitter role for the short term.

Angels: C Jason Castro (neck stiffness) has made some progress, but there is no timetable on when he could rejoin the lineup.

UP NEXT

The series shifts to San Francisco for the next two games. Giants RHP Johnny Cueto (1-0, 4.62 ERA) has a 16-7 career mark in interleague play, including 2-0 against the Angels. Los Angeles LHP Patrick Sandoval (0-2, 3.94 ERA) is scheduled to make his 13th major league start and is still looking for his first win.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports