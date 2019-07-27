Yarbrough wins 4th straight, Rays beat Blue Jays 3-1

Tampa Bay Rays right fielder Austin Meadows (17) hits a triple to right field scoring teammate Tommy Pham, not shown, during the third inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 26, 2019 in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press via AP) less Tampa Bay Rays right fielder Austin Meadows (17) hits a triple to right field scoring teammate Tommy Pham, not shown, during the third inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 26, 2019 in Toronto. (Nathan ... more Photo: Nathan Denette, AP Photo: Nathan Denette, AP Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close Yarbrough wins 4th straight, Rays beat Blue Jays 3-1 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

TORONTO (AP) — Ryan Yarbrough won his fourth straight decision, Travis d'Arnaud hit a two-run single and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 on Friday night.

After opener Diego Castillo worked a 1-2-3 first, Yarbrough (9-3) allowed one run and four hits in 5 1/3 innings of relief. The left-hander walked one and struck out four.

Chaz Roe went 1 2/3 innings and Colin Poche finished for his first major league save.

The Rays, who had lost seven of nine, won back-to-back games for the first time since a three-game streak from July 13-15. Tampa Bay is 6-1 against Toronto this season.

The Blue Jays, held to one hit by Cleveland starter Shane Bieber on Wednesday, managed four against four Rays pitchers. Three of them came consecutively in the fourth.

Making his fifth big league appearance, Toronto right-hander Jacob Waguespack (1-1) permitted three runs and six hits in five-plus innings.

Tampa Bay opened the scoring in the third on a two-out triple by Austin Meadows.

The Blue Jays tied it in the fourth but believed they should have taken the lead. Toronto had runners at first and second with two outs when Freddy Galvis hit a ball toward the left field corner. The ball bounced off the wall in foul territory and back toward left fielder Tommy Pham, who accidentally knocked it into the stands with his glove.

Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo argued that Randal Grichuk, who had been at first base, should score. Umpires reviewed the play and gave Grichuk only two bases from where he was at the time of the pitch on a batted ball deflected out of play.

The threat ended when Yarbrough got Danny Jansen to fly out.

The Rays took the lead on d'Arnaud's two-out single in the fifth. The former Blue Jays farmhand has 18 RBIs in 16 games this month.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rays: Tampa Bay recalled C Michael Hernandez from Triple-A Durham. He takes the roster spot of LHP Blake Snell (elbow), who went on the 10-day injured list Thursday and will undergo surgery to remove loose bodies from his pitching arm. The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner, Snell is expected to be out until September. ... OF Kevin Kiermaier (left thumb) took swings and is expected to play again on or soon after his eligible return date, July 31. ... RHP Ryne Stanek (right hip) will throw a bullpen Saturday or Sunday. Stanek last pitched on July 19.

Blue Jays: INF Eric Sogard was held out of the starting lineup.

UP NEXT

Rays: Manager Kevin Cash said LHP Jalen Beeks (5-1, 3.69 ERA) will be "a significant factor" in Saturday's game, possibly following an opener. Saturday would have been Snell's next turn in the rotation.

Blue Jays: LHP Ryan Borucki (0-1, 3.86) makes his second start after missing the first 101 games of the season because of a sore elbow. Borucki allowed four runs, two earned, in 4 2/3 innings against Cleveland on Monday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports