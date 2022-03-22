Yanks' Judge, 5 Braves among players headed to arbitration

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge and five players from the World Series champion Atlanta Braves are headed toward salary arbitration hearings that will occur during the regular season after they failed to reach contracts and exchanged figures with their teams.

Judge can become a free agent after the World Series, and the outfielder and the team say they want to discuss a long-term deal to keep him in the Bronx. Judge has asked New York for $21 million, while the Yankees have offered $17 million, up from $10,175,000 last year.