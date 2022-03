TAMPA, Fla,. (AP) — The New York Yankees signed right-hander Shelby Miller to a minor league contract on Sunday and invited him to major league spring training.

Miller, 31, is 38-57 with a 4.19 ERA in 163 games, including 132 starts over parts of nine seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals (2012-14), Atlanta Braves (2015), Arizona Diamondbacks (2016-18), Texas Rangers (2019), Chicago Cubs (2021) and Pittsburgh Pirates (2021).