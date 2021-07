BOSTON (AP) — Yankees pitchers Nestor Cortes and Jonathan Loaisiga have been reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list, the first of six New York players to go on the list before the start of the second half of the season.

To make room on the roster Friday, right-hander Darren O'Day (left hamstring strain) was transferred to the 60-day IL and right-hander Nick Nelson was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.