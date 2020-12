Frank Franklin II/AP

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees are committing $50,000 to businesses located near their stadium in the Bronx that have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

With fans banned from Major League Baseball stadiums during the 2020 season, restaurants and merchandise shops around Yankee Stadium told The Associated Press they suffered losses that threatened to shutter their businesses. Some even expressed hope the Yankees would step in to offer direct support.