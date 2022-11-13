Yale 80, MVSU 51

Stredic 5-14 3-7 13, Barber 0-2 0-0 0, Collins 4-13 6-6 15, Washington 1-3 2-2 4, Gipson 3-5 2-5 8, Waller 2-4 5-6 9, Minton 0-1 0-2 0, Waldon 1-1 0-1 2, Hamilton 0-1 0-0 0, Umoh 0-3 0-0 0, Ivory 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-47 18-29 51.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason