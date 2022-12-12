Yale 77, Fairfield 64

Jarvis 3-5 1-1 7, Kelly 1-4 0-0 2, Mahoney 4-7 4-4 14, Mbeng 7-13 4-6 20, Poulakidas 6-11 4-7 18, Molloy 1-6 0-0 2, Basa-Ama 2-3 0-0 4, Feinberg 2-4 2-2 6, Gharram 2-3 0-0 4, Wolf 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-57 15-20 77.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason