Yale 70, Penn 63

Spinoso 4-10 3-6 11, Martz 2-6 1-2 5, Dingle 10-17 1-1 27, Monroe 2-3 0-0 4, Slajchert 3-9 0-0 7, Charles 1-4 0-0 3, Smith 2-2 0-0 6, Lorca-Lloyd 0-1 0-0 0, Laczkowski 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-52 5-9 63.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason