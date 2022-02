WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Camren Wynter had 14 points to lead five Drexel players in double figures as the Dragons topped William & Mary 72-57 on Thursday night.

Lamar Oden Jr. added 13 points, Trevion Brown chipped in 11, and Melik Martin and Xavier Bell each had 10 for Drexel (13-12, 8-7 Colonial Athletic Conference).