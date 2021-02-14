Wright scores 24, leads Georgia Tech past Pitt 71-65

ATLANTA (AP) — Moses Wright scored 24 points, making four of five shots in the second half as Georgia Tech held off Pitt 71-65 on Sunday.

Bubba Parham added 11 points for Georgia Tech (10-8, 6-6 Atlantic Coast Conference), scoring five in the last 1:20 with a key 3-pointer and two foul shots, Michael Devoe scored 11 of his 13 after halftime and Jose Alvarado scored 12 with seven rebounds.