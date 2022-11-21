Wright St. 77, Abilene Christian 61

Braun 2-5 0-0 4, Calvin 10-16 5-6 27, Davis 8-12 3-4 19, Finke 0-2 1-2 1, Norris 3-3 0-0 8, Noel 4-5 0-3 8, Huibregste 2-3 2-2 7, Welage 1-2 0-0 2, Sisley 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 30-50 12-19 77.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason