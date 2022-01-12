Women's hockey league shifts All-Star Showcase to Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Premier Hockey Federation is shifting its 2022 All-Star Showcase to Buffalo, New York, as a result of COVID-19 restrictions in Toronto, which would have severely limited the number of fans being able to attend.

The All-Star Showcase is still scheduled to be played on Jan. 29, the league announced Wednesday. The PHF said Toronto will now be scheduled to host next year’s event. Toronto originally was chosen as host this year to coincide with the expansion Toronto Six playing their first season at home.