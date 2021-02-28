Women's College Basketball Schedule

American U. at Bucknell, ppd.

Colgate at Boston U., Noon

NC State at Syracuse, Noon

William & Mary at Northeastern, Noon

Rutgers at Penn St., 12:30 p.m.

Canisius at Manhattan, 1 p.m.

Holy Cross at Army, 1 p.m.

Howard at Delaware St., 1 p.m.

James Madison at Drexel, 1 p.m.

NJIT at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.

Towson at Delaware, 1 p.m.

UMBC at Vermont, 1 p.m.

VCU at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.

American U. at Lehigh, 2 p.m.

Duquesne at Saint Joseph's, 2 p.m.

Elon at Hofstra, ppd.

George Mason at George Washington, 2 p.m.

Hofstra at Northeastern, 2 p.m.

Iona at Siena, ppd.

Manhattan at Fairfield, ppd.

Saint Louis at Fordham, ppd.

St. Bonaventure at La Salle, 2 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Mount St. Mary's, 2 p.m.

CCSU at Wagner, 4 p.m.

Lehigh at Lafayette, 4 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Fairleigh Dickinson, 4 p.m.

St. Peter's at Niagara, ppd.

Richmond at UMass, 4:30 p.m.

Lafayette at Loyola (Md.), 5 p.m.

Navy at Loyola (Md.), 5 p.m.

New Hampshire at Albany (NY), 5 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Marist, ppd.

Bryant at LIU, 7 p.m.

Merrimack at St. Francis Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

SOUTH

Georgia at Florida, Noon

Mississippi at Kentucky, Noon

Wake Forest at Florida St., Noon

Coll. of Charleston at UNC-Wilmington, 1 p.m.

Dayton at Davidson, 1 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Virginia, 1 p.m.

Auburn at Tennessee, 2 p.m.

Coppin St. at Morgan St., 2 p.m.

Miami at Clemson, 2 p.m.

NC Central at NC A&T, 2 p.m.

Norfolk St. at SC State, 2 p.m.

North Carolina at Duke, 2 p.m.

North Carolina at Virginia Tech, 2 p.m.

North Florida at Florida Gulf Coast, 2 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech, 2 p.m.

Stetson at Liberty, 2 p.m.

LSU at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m.

Missouri at Mississippi St., 4 p.m.

North Alabama at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.

MIDWEST

Georgetown at Xavier, Noon

Evansville at N. Iowa, 1 p.m.

Illinois at Purdue, 2 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

Michigan at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m.

Iowa at Wisconsin, 3 p.m.

Louisville at Notre Dame, 3 p.m.

Maryland at Northwestern, 4 p.m.

Valparaiso at S. Illinois, 5 p.m.

Loyola of Chicago at Missouri St., 6 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

South Carolina at Texas A&M, 2 p.m.

W. Illinois at Oral Roberts, 3 p.m.

Alabama at Arkansas, 6 p.m.

FAR WEST

Arizona at Arizona St., 2 p.m.

Colorado at Utah, 2 p.m.

New Mexico at Utah St., 2 p.m.

San Diego St. at Boise St., 3 p.m.

Warner Pacific at Portland St., 3 p.m.

California at Stanford, 4 p.m.

Washington at Washington St., 4 p.m.

Oregon St. at Oregon, 6 p.m.

Monday, Mar. 1

EAST

Bryant at LIU, 4 p.m.

CCSU at Wagner, 4 p.m.

Merrimack at St. Francis Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Fairleigh Dickinson, 4 p.m.

Mount St. Mary's at St. Francis (Pa.), 6 p.m.

Seton Hall at St. John's, 7 p.m.

Marquette at UConn, 8 p.m.

SOUTH

North Alabama at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.

Grambling St. at MVSU, 6 p.m.

Texas Southern at Alabama A&M, 6 p.m.

Prairie View at Alabama St., 6:30 p.m.

MIDWEST

Butler at DePaul, 5 p.m.

TCU at Kansas St., 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

Jackson St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 6 p.m.

McNeese St. at Cent. Arkansas, 6:30 p.m.

Baylor at Texas, 7 p.m.

Texas Tech at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

Lamar at Incarnate Word, 7:30 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.

FAR WEST

New Mexico at Utah St., 4 p.m.

Colorado St. at Air Force, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Mar. 2

EAST

Memphis at Temple, 3:30 p.m.

Penn St. at Rutgers, 5:30 p.m.

Northeastern at Hofstra, 7 p.m.

SOUTH

Radford at Gardner-Webb, TBA

Longwood at Hampton, 5 p.m.

UCF at South Florida, 5:30 p.m.

Presbyterian at Winthrop, 6 p.m.

East Carolina at Tulane, 7 p.m.

MIDWEST

N. Kentucky at Wright St., 2 p.m.

IUPUI at Oakland, 3 p.m.

SMU at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

Cincinnati at Houston, 7 p.m.

Wichita St. at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Mar. 3

EAST

Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo, 5 p.m.

SOUTH

Charleston Southern at Radford, 1 p.m.

Radford at Gardner-Webb, TBA

E. Illinois vs. UT Martin at Evansville, I.N., 2 p.m.

Longwood at Hampton, 4 p.m.

Norfolk St. at NC Central, 4 p.m.

Austin Peay vs. Belmont at Evansville, I.N., 4:30 p.m.

Presbyterian at Winthrop, 6 p.m.

McNeese St. at Nicholls, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Northwestern St., 7:30 p.m.

MIDWEST

Toledo at W. Michigan, 1 p.m.

Iowa at Indiana, 4:30 p.m.

Ohio at Akron, 6 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Ball St., 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Kent St. at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

Kansas at Iowa St., 7:30 p.m.

West Virginia at Kansas St., 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

SE Louisiana at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Stephen F. Austin, 6:30 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Incarnate Word, 7:30 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.

FAR WEST

Colorado St. at New Mexico, TBA

Nevada at Air Force, 4:30 p.m.

Montana St. at Sacramento St., 8 p.m.

Portland St. at S. Utah, 8:30 p.m.

Weber St. at N. Colorado, 8:30 p.m.

E. Washington at Idaho St., 9 p.m.

Montana at Idaho, 9 p.m.

Thursday, Mar. 4

EAST

Memphis at Temple, Noon

Niagara at Siena, 1 p.m.

Siena at Canisius, 1 p.m.

Mount St. Mary's at Wagner, 4 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at CCSU, 4 p.m.

St. Peter's at Marist, 5 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Bryant, 7 p.m.

Iona at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Merrimack at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

Niagara at Fairfield, ppd.

SOUTH

ETSU vs. Samford at Asheville, N.C., Noon

Tennessee Tech vs. Jacksonville St. at Evansville, I.N., 2 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro vs. Wofford at Asheville, N.C., 2:15 p.m.

Norfolk St. at NC Central, 4 p.m.

W. Carolina vs. Mercer at Asheville, N.C., 5 p.m.

Towson at UNC-Wilmington, 5:30 p.m.

South Florida at UCF, 6 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Jackson St., 6:30 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Old Dominion, 6:30 p.m.

Alabama St. at Grambling St., 7 p.m.

Marshall at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Furman vs. Chattanooga at Asheville, N.C., 7:15 p.m.

MIDWEST

Murray St. vs. SE Missouri at Evansville, I.N., 4:30 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

TCU at Oklahoma, 6 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Texas Southern, 6:30 p.m.

Southern U. at Prairie View, 6:30 p.m.

Rice at North Texas, 8 p.m.

FAR WEST

Utah St. at San Diego St., TBA

Nevada at Air Force, 8 p.m.

Friday, Mar. 5

EAST

Niagara at Siena, 1 p.m.

Penn St. at Maryland, TBA

Siena at Canisius, 1 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Bryant, 4 p.m.

Mount St. Mary's at Wagner, 4 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at CCSU, 4 p.m.

St. Peter's at Marist, 5 p.m.

Iona at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Merrimack at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

Niagara at Fairfield, ppd.

Ohio St. at Rutgers, 8 p.m.

SOUTH

Jacksonville at Stetson, 1 p.m.

Lipscomb at Kennesaw St., 2 p.m.

FAU at Charlotte, 3 p.m.

Towson at UNC-Wilmington, 5:30 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at MVSU, 6 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Old Dominion, 6:30 p.m.

Liberty at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

MIDWEST

New Mexico St. at Chicago St., 3 p.m.

Illinois St. at Loyola of Chicago, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Illinois, 5 p.m.

N. Iowa at S. Illinois, 5 p.m.

Valparaiso at Drake, 6 p.m.

Indiana St. at Bradley, 7 p.m.

Missouri St. at Evansville, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

Rio Grande at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

FAR WEST

Colorado St. at New Mexico, TBA

Montana St. at Sacramento St., 3 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Cal Poly, 5 p.m.

California Baptist at Seattle, 6 p.m.

Long Beach St. at UC Irvine, 7 p.m.

UC San Diego at Cal St.-Fullerton, 8 p.m.

Portland St. at S. Utah, 8:30 p.m.

Weber St. at N. Colorado, 8:30 p.m.

E. Washington at Idaho St., 9 p.m.

Montana at Idaho, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Mar. 6

SOUTH

Cent. Arkansas at Northwestern St., Noon

Jacksonville at Stetson, 1 p.m.

Lamar at McNeese St., 2 p.m.

Lipscomb at Kennesaw St., 2 p.m.

FAU at Charlotte, 3 p.m.

Alabama St. at Jackson St., 4 p.m.

SE Louisiana at New Orleans, 4 p.m.

Liberty at Florida Gulf Coast, 5 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Grambling St., 7 p.m.

MIDWEST

Miami (Ohio) at Ohio, 1 p.m.

N. Illinois at Cent. Michigan, 1 p.m.

Northwestern at Michigan, TBA

Purdue at Indiana, TBA

W. Michigan at Ball St., 1 p.m.

Akron at Kent St., 2 p.m.

Buffalo at Bowling Green, 2 p.m.

E. Michigan at Toledo, 2 p.m.

Wisconsin at Michigan St., 2 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Chicago St., 3 p.m.

Illinois St. at Loyola of Chicago, 4 p.m.

Valparaiso at Drake, 4 p.m.

Baylor at Kansas, 5 p.m.

Indiana St. at Bradley, 5 p.m.

N. Iowa at S. Illinois, 5 p.m.

North Florida at Bellarmine, 5 p.m.

Missouri St. at Evansville, 7 p.m.

Nebraska at Iowa, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

Alcorn St. at Prairie View, 1:30 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Abilene Christian, 2 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Sam Houston St., 3 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Houston Baptist, 3 p.m.

North Texas at Rice, 5 p.m.

Southern U. at Texas Southern, 6:30 p.m.

Rio Grande at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

FAR WEST

UC Davis at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Cal Poly, 5 p.m.

California Baptist at Seattle, 6 p.m.

Long Beach St. at UC Irvine, 7 p.m.

UC San Diego at Cal St.-Fullerton, 8 p.m.

UC Davis at Hawaii, 11 p.m.

Sunday, Mar. 7

SOUTHWEST

Texas at TCU, 2 p.m.

Kansas St. at Oklahoma, 4 p.m.