Wizards guard-forward Jordan McRae to have finger surgery

Washington Wizards' Jordan McRae (52) drives to the basket as Dallas Mavericks' Seth Curry defends during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. Washington Wizards' Jordan McRae (52) drives to the basket as Dallas Mavericks' Seth Curry defends during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. Photo: Tony Gutierrez, AP Photo: Tony Gutierrez, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wizards guard-forward Jordan McRae to have finger surgery 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Wizards guard-forward Jordan McRae will have surgery on his right ring finger after injuring it in the team's season-opening loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

The Wizards said Thursday that McRae has a fracture in the tip of the finger.

He will have the operation Friday and McRae's status will be re-evaluated next week.

McRae had 11 points, five rebounds and three assists in Washington's 108-100 loss at Dallas on Wednesday night.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports