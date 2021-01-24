Wizards fall to Spurs 121-101 in return from COVID-19 layoff RAUL DOMINGUEZ, Associated Press Jan. 24, 2021 Updated: Jan. 24, 2021 10:34 p.m.
1 of5 Washington Wizards' Russell Westbrook, center, fights to keep possession as he is defended by San Antonio Spurs' Keldon Johnson (3) and Dejounte Murray during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in San Antonio. Darren Abate/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 San Antonio Spurs' DeMar DeRozan (10) looks to pass as he is defended by Washington Wizards' Robin Lopez (15), Jerome Robinson (12) and Garrison Mathews during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in San Antonio. Darren Abate/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 San Antonio Spurs' Keldon Johnson (3) drives between Washington Wizards' Jerome Robinson (12) and Isaac Bonga during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in San Antonio. Darren Abate/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal (3) shoots against San Antonio Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge (12) and Lonnie Walker IV during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in San Antonio. Darren Abate/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 San Antonio Spurs' Dejounte Murray, right, drives around Washington Wizards' Anthony Gill during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in San Antonio. Darren Abate/AP Show More Show Less
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Patty Mills scored 21 points, Lonnie Walker IV added 16 and the San Antonio Spurs used their depth to beat Washington 121-101 on Sunday night in the Wizards' first game in two weeks.
The Wizards had their previous six games postponed because they did not have enough eligible players due to the league’s COVID-19 protocols. Washington was playing for the first time since Jan. 11, when it beat the visiting Phoenix Suns 128-107.