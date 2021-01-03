Wizards edge Nets 123-122 after Irving, Durant miss late BRIAN MAHONEY, AP Basketball Writer Jan. 3, 2021 Updated: Jan. 3, 2021 8:51 p.m.
1 of6 Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, right, dunks over Washington Wizards center Thomas Bryant, left, during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in New York. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Brooklyn Nets center Jarrett Allen, center, executes a backward dunk with Washington Wizards Davis Bertans, left, and Robin Lopez, right, defending during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in New York. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 Brooklyn Nets center Jarrett Allen, left, and guard Kyrie Irving, center, battle for a rebound in front of Washington Wizards guard Jerome Robinson, right, during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in New York. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 Washington Wizards center Thomas Bryant (13) dunks over Brooklyn Nets center Jarrett Allen (31) during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in New York. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Brooklyn Nets guard Joe Harris, left, defends Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, right, during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in New York. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija, left, tips the ball from Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, right, during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in New York. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
NEW YORK (AP) — Bradley Beal had 27 points, 10 rebounds and the assist on Thomas Bryant's go-ahead dunk with 14.9 seconds left, leading the Washington Wizards to a 123-122 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.
Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant missed jumpers on the last possession, dropping the Nets to 3-4.