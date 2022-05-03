Witt Jr hits 1st MLB homer, leads Keller, Royals over Cards DAVID SMALE, Associated Press May 3, 2022 Updated: May 3, 2022 11:54 p.m.
Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. runs to first base after hitting an RBI single during the seventh inning
Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr., right, is congratulated by Nicky Lopez (8) after hitting his first career home run, during the second inning
Kansas City Royals' MJ Melendez smiles at first after his first hit in the majors, during the fifth inning
Kansas City Royals pitcher Brad Keller delivers to a St. Louis Cardinals batter during the first inning
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Dakota Hudson delivers to a Kansas City Royals batter during the first inning
Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr., right, is congratulated by MJ Melendez after his first career home run, during the second inning
9 of9
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bobby Witt Jr. hit his first major league home run, Brad Keller pitched shutout ball into the seventh inning and the Kansas City Royals beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-1 Tuesday night to end a four-game losing streak.
Witt had two hits, two RBIs and scored twice. MJ Melendez got a hit in his big league debut and Edward Olivares had a career-high four of the Royals' 15 hits.