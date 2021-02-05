With Durant forced to leave, Raptors beat Nets 123-117

NEW YORK (AP) — With Kevin Durant forced out of the game in the third quarter because of the NBA's health and safety protocols, the Toronto Raptors beat the Brooklyn Nets 123-117 on Friday night behind 33 points from Pascal Siakam.

Durant's first game against the Raptors since rupturing his Achilles tendon in the 2019 NBA Finals was a frustrating one for him and a confusing night for everyone. The superstar forward wasn't available to start the game — entering as a reserve for the first time in his 867-game NBA career — then was told he had to depart in the third quarter.