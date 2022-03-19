Wisconsin outlasts Colgate 67-60 as Davis leads comeback STEVE MEGARGEE, AP Sports Writer March 19, 2022 Updated: March 19, 2022 1:03 a.m.
1 of17 Wisconsin's Johnny Davis shoots during the first half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Colgate Friday, March 18, 2022, in Milwaukee. Jeffrey Phelps/AP Show More Show Less
2 of17 Colgate's Nelly Cummings drives by Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl during the first half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game Friday, March 18, 2022, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less 3 of17
4 of17 Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard during the first half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Colgate Friday, March 18, 2022, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
5 of17 Wisconsin's Ben Carlson rebounds in front of Colgate's Oliver Lynch-Daniels during the first half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game Friday, March 18, 2022, in Milwaukee. Jeffrey Phelps/AP Show More Show Less 6 of17
7 of17 Colgate's Keegan Records grabs a loose ball in front of Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl during the first half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game Friday, March 18, 2022, in Milwaukee. Jeffrey Phelps/AP Show More Show Less
8 of17 Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard during the first half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Colgate Friday, March 18, 2022, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less 9 of17
10 of17 Colgate's Keegan Records dunks during the first half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game Friday, March 18, 2022, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
11 of17 Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl blocks the shot of Colgate's Nelly Cummings during the first half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game Friday, March 18, 2022, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less 12 of17
13 of17 Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn shoots during the first half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Colgate Friday, March 18, 2022, in Milwaukee. Jeffrey Phelps/AP Show More Show Less
14 of17 Wisconsin's Johnny Davis and Colgate's Oliver Lynch-Daniels go after a loose ball during the first half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game Friday, March 18, 2022, in Milwaukee. Jeffrey Phelps/AP Show More Show Less 15 of17
16 of17 Colgate's Ryan Moffatt and Wisconsin's Steven Crowl battle for a loose ball during the first half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game Friday, March 18, 2022, in Milwaukee. Jeffrey Phelps/AP Show More Show Less
17 of17
MILWAUKEE (AP) — All-American guard Johnny Davis scored 25 points and sparked a second-half comeback as Wisconsin withstood Colgate’s 3-point assault and beat the Raiders 67-60 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday night.
The third-seeded Badgers (25-7) snapped Colgate's 15-game winning streak and advanced to a second-round game Sunday against No. 11 seed Iowa State (21-12). The Cyclones defeated LSU 59-54 earlier Friday.
Written By
STEVE MEGARGEE