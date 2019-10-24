Wins for Wilton Youth Football teams

Curtis Jackson throws a blocks for Craig O'Neill, who scored a touchdown on the play for the Wilton 6th grade team in its win over Darien.

The following games were recently played by Wilton Youth Football teams.

7th Grade

Wilton 28, New Canaan Black 7

For the first time this season, Wilton found itself trailing an opponent. New Canaan got on the board first with a big play and an extra-point kick, putting Wilton in a 7-0 hole.

The deficit didn’t last long, however, as the Warriors came back with a 13-play drive that featured excellent offensive line play from Maja Driscoll, Cole Siegel, Cole Galante, Jack Huntley, Liam McKiernan, Henry Soojian, Jaxon Thomas, and CJ Young.

Wilton mixed it up with strong running from Cael Dexter and Jack Schwartz, a 20-yard pass play from Liam Snyder to Ryan Luchetta, and a well-executed option play between Snyder and Dexter. Snyder punched it in from short yardage and Dexter added the two-point conversion, putting the Warriors back on top 8-7.

On their next possession, the Warriors executed a methodical 10-play drive. Ray Ferranti and Charlie Keller were the featured backs, and Ferranti flashed his receiving skills by catching a pass from Snyder. On fourth and goal, Schwartz found the end zone for the Warriors’ second touchdown of the day and a 14-7 lead.

Wilton had one more possession before the half that displayed the Warrior air assault, with three completions in a row from Snyder to Luchetta (two) and Dexter, but the drive came up short and Wilton went into halftime with a 14-7 lead.

In the second half, Wilton used the same formula on three sustained drives to put two more touchdowns on the board. Wilton had 31 plays in the second half and held New Canaan to six, easily winning the time-of-possession battle. Will Cristini and Emmet Kane had strong runs on those drives, complementing Schwartz, Dexter, and Ferranti. Dexter scored Wilton’s third touchdown on a terrific run, and Ferranti added the final touchdown and two-point conversion.

The Wilton defense was strong all night. Aside from the one long touchdown play, the Warriors didn’t allow a single first down to the Rams. In fact, the New Canaan offense ran only 20 plays in the game.

Galante and Luchetta both had terrific interceptions for Wilton. Siegel, Schwartz, Dexter, Galante, Ferranti, Driscoll, and Thomas all had sacks or tackles for a loss. Ethan Bailey, Driscoll, Snyder, and Cristini also pitched in with key tackles and pass breakups.

6th Grade

Wilton 21, Darien White 6

Wilton continued its winning streak with a victory over Darien White on Saturday evening.

The Warriors jumped out to an early lead after Craig O’Neill broke loose for a 35-yard touchdown run, following the outstanding blocking of Curtis Jackson, Evan Christianson, Josh Meltzer, Hunter Lishnoff, Brendan Morris, Cayden Stevens, Trevien Goldman, Connor McAndrews, and Theo Satrazemis. Mason Behar’s extra point gave Wilton a 7-0 lead.

O’Neill later scored on another long touchdown run for the Warriors.

Center Trevor Galligan was outstanding in delivering the ball to quarterback Charlie Calabrese, who was working out of the shotgun. Charlie Roy, Jake Padilla and Goldman had key receptions during the game that allowed scoring drives to continue. Along with O’Neill, Keiran Wiseman continued to pound the Darien defense on the ground.

Tremendous open-field tackles by Padilla and Emma Van Heyst — along with solid defensive play from Will Byrnes, Cooper Buchichio, Marco Chila and Alan Osta — kept the game out of reach for Darien.

Wilton worked hard to preserve a shutout, including Osta running the length of the field to complete a shoestring tackle of a Darien running back at the Wilton one-yard line. The defense did its best to reward Osta’s effort, stopping Darien for three straight plays before allowing a touchdown on fourth down.

5th Grade

Wilton 30, Norwalk 6

The Warriors marched onto the turf in Norwalk looking to bounce back from a tough loss the week before.

While Wilton’s offense sputtered on its first drive, the defense answered with tough gang tackles from Michael Duarte, Michael Lenz, Colin Faherty, and Cody Korpan. Faherty promptly ended Norwalk’s drive with an interception.

Faherty ran the ball with authority into the Norwalk red zone behind solid blocking from August Furman, Jaxon Lin, Matthew Fogarty, Emmett Sommer, Wyatt Hoffstatter, and Lenz, with Trey Rivera and Korpan adding lead blocks. Nick Skillin then bolted for a touchdown and Lin kicked the conversion as the Warriors took an 8-0 lead.

Wilton’s defense was able to hold Norwalk scoreless in the first half with bruising tackles from Nico Mercado, Cooper Rekow, Henry Snow, Charlie Heffernan, Faherty, Sommer, Korpan, and Fogarty. Highlights included Ryan Wixtead blowing up the backfield and drawing a penalty at the same time; Korpan making a big fourth-down stop; and Mercado contributing a sack.

On offense, Faherty and Skillin added nice runs behind blocks from Mark Whitman and Dylan Flanagan before Denny Dustin ran for a touchdown and Lin booted the conversion to put Wilton up 16-0 at halftime.

While Norwalk did manage to break a run for a score in the second half, Wilton continued to dominate on both sides of the ball. Oliver Sims delivered punishing tackles on defense and stonewall blocks on offense, as did Furman. Sommer and Snow continued to stymie Norwalk’s backs. Hoffstatter caused confusion in the backfield, and Korpan, Heffernan, Mercado, and Dustin kept making tackles.

Skillin ran for another touchdown, and Brady Corry scored on a 60-yard burst as the Warriors improved to 6-1.

3rd/4th Grade

Wilton Blue 30, Darien White 14

Defense was the name of the game in the early part of the second meeting between the teams this season. The Warrior defense forced turnovers on downs on Darien’s first two possessions with tackles by Brayden Preisano, Colton Korpan, Callum Gemelli, Aiden Cocca, Max Weigold, Bly Christianson, Finn Snyder, Vin Kelly, and Sawyer Fasano.

On Wilton’s third drive, the offensive line of Evan Ash, Bly Christianson, Drew Huntley, Oliver Mills, Lawson Onthank, Alex Trichilo, and Peter Wolff found its rhythm and created great running lanes for Fasano, who scored from 28 yards out, putting Wilton up 6-0.

The Wilton defense continued its strong play, with Liam O’Sullivan and Cash Kaiser coming through with big tackles and Andrew Sherman breaking up a pass. On the last play before halftime, Darien scored on a well-executed pass and then added a successful kick to go ahead 8-6.

The Warrior offense came to life in the second half, needing only eight plays to score four touchdowns on consecutive drives.

On the first drive of the second half, Weigold had a strong run and then Fasano scored from 20 yards out on the next play. Henry Leary got things started on Wilton’s next possession with an impressive 20-yard run before Fasano scored his third touchdown.

Starting with great field position on its next possession, Wilton scored on a 15-yard pass from Fasano to Snyder. Then, on the first play of the Warriors’ last possession, Sherman took a handoff and scored on a terrific 35-yard run, putting Wilton ahead 30-8.

Wilton’s defense was lights out in the second half. Liam Brokaw and Taylor Lishnoff made great tackles, while Matthew Polito applied great pressure on the Darien quarterback, recording a sack and forcing an errant pass that Amelia Christianson broke up and almost intercepted. Meanwhile, George DuBrock, Topher Jackson and Jason Scanlan showed great hustle and continuously put pressure on the Darien offense.

Darien scored a late touchdown before Wilton closed out the victory and improved its record to 7-0.