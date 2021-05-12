Winnipeg Jets Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, MAY 12, 2021 Winnipeg Jets POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 55 Mark Scheifele 55 21 40 61 -6 12 4 0 4 125 .168 F 81 Kyle Connor 55 24 24 48 -6 12 10 0 4 163 .147 F 27 Nikolaj Ehlers 47 21 25 46 15 15 6 0 5 148 .142 F 26 Blake Wheeler 49 15 29 44 -19 48 4 0 2 113 .133 F 9 Andrew Copp 55 15 24 39 2 20 6 0 1 115 .130 D 4 Neal Pionk 53 3 29 32 6 20 1 0 0 98 .031 F 25 Paul Stastny 55 13 16 29 -3 32 2 0 4 100 .130 F 22 Mason Appleton 55 11 13 24 11 14 0 0 1 87 .126 F 17 Adam Lowry 51 10 13 23 6 13 0 1 3 78 .128 D 44 Josh Morrissey 55 4 17 21 -3 25 1 0 0 114 .035 F 13 Pierre-Luc Dubois 40 8 12 20 -5 36 1 0 2 68 .118 F 85 Mathieu Perreault 55 9 10 19 7 16 2 0 0 55 .164 D 24 Derek Forbort 55 2 10 12 1 35 0 0 0 66 .030 F 23 Trevor Lewis 55 5 4 9 6 0 0 2 1 66 .076 D 2 Dylan DeMelo 51 0 8 8 8 20 0 0 0 43 .000 F 11 Nate Thompson 43 2 3 5 4 4 0 0 1 18 .111 D 64 Logan Stanley 36 1 3 4 13 26 0 0 0 63 .016 F 29 Patrik Laine 1 2 1 3 1 4 0 0 1 3 .667 D 88 Nathan Beaulieu 25 0 1 1 -5 20 0 0 0 26 .000 D 40 Jordie Benn 7 0 1 1 2 0 0 0 0 5 .000 F 12 Jansen Harkins 25 0 1 1 -3 4 0 0 0 15 .000 D 3 Tucker Poolman 39 0 1 1 -2 2 0 0 0 50 .000 F 93 Kristian Vesalainen 12 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 .000 F 19 David Gustafsson 4 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 D 14 Ville Heinola 5 0 0 0 -2 2 0 0 0 9 .000 D 8 Sami Niku 6 0 0 0 -3 8 0 0 0 2 .000 F 21 Dominic Toninato 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 TEAM TOTALS 55 166 286 452 24 400 37 3 29 1637 .101 OPPONENT TOTALS 55 150 263 413 -37 438 29 3 24 1677 .089 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 37 Connor Hellebuyck 44 2542 2.6 23 17 3 4 110 1299 0.915 0 0 0 30 Laurent Brossoit 14 744 2.42 6 6 0 1 30 368 0.918 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 55 3321 2.55 29 23 3 5 140 1667 .911 166 286 400 OPPONENT TOTALS 55 3321 2.85 26 23 6 2 157 1628 .899 150 263 438 More for youSportsConnecticut softball top performances for Week 5By Will AldamSportsHere's what the Yard Goats home opener will look likeBy Scott Ericson