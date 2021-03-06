Skip to main content
Sports

Winnipeg Jets Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, MARCH 6, 2021

Winnipeg Jets
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 55 Mark Scheifele 23 11 21 32 4 6 2 0 2 48 .229
F 26 Blake Wheeler 23 7 17 24 -4 22 2 0 1 54 .130
F 81 Kyle Connor 23 11 12 23 1 6 6 0 2 73 .151
F 27 Nikolaj Ehlers 23 11 12 23 13 7 3 0 3 77 .143
D 4 Neal Pionk 23 3 14 17 6 8 1 0 0 40 .075
F 9 Andrew Copp 23 4 11 15 1 6 1 0 0 57 .070
F 25 Paul Stastny 23 7 7 14 10 8 1 0 2 36 .194
F 22 Mason Appleton 23 6 6 12 5 4 0 0 0 35 .171
F 17 Adam Lowry 23 4 8 12 0 9 0 0 1 38 .105
F 85 Mathieu Perreault 23 5 5 10 8 2 0 0 0 25 .200
D 44 Josh Morrissey 23 0 9 9 -3 4 0 0 0 41 .000
F 13 Pierre-Luc Dubois 8 4 2 6 0 6 0 0 2 13 .308
D 24 Derek Forbort 23 1 5 6 7 33 0 0 0 32 .031
D 2 Dylan DeMelo 19 0 3 3 5 6 0 0 0 15 .000
F 29 Patrik Laine 1 2 1 3 1 4 0 0 1 3 .667
F 23 Trevor Lewis 23 1 2 3 3 0 0 1 0 22 .045
D 88 Nathan Beaulieu 23 0 1 1 0 20 0 0 0 25 .000
F 11 Nate Thompson 11 1 0 1 3 0 0 0 1 3 .333
F 93 Kristian Vesalainen 8 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 3 .000
F 19 David Gustafsson 4 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
F 12 Jansen Harkins 12 0 0 0 -3 4 0 0 0 7 .000
D 14 Ville Heinola 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
D 8 Sami Niku 6 0 0 0 -3 8 0 0 0 2 .000
D 3 Tucker Poolman 9 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 12 .000
D 64 Logan Stanley 13 0 0 0 7 6 0 0 0 21 .000
TEAM TOTALS 23 78 137 215 64 173 16 1 15 684 .114
OPPONENT TOTALS 23 61 116 177 -69 203 14 0 7 729 .084

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
37 Connor Hellebuyck 18 1084 2.6 11 6 1 0 47 554 0.915 0 0 0
30 Laurent Brossoit 5 301 2.19 4 1 0 1 11 172 0.936 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 23 1394 2.52 15 7 1 1 58 726 .916 78 137 173
OPPONENT TOTALS 23 1394 3.13 8 10 5 1 72 678 .886 61 116 203
