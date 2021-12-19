Winnipeg 4, St. Louis 2

St. Louis 0 1 1 \u2014 2 Winnipeg 0 2 2 \u2014 4 First Period_None. Second Period_1, Winnipeg, Ehlers 12 (Stastny, Scheifele), 4:40. 2, St. Louis, Tarasenko 12 (Barbashev, Buchnevich), 13:47. 3, Winnipeg, Scheifele 8 (Ehlers), 16:47. Third Period_4, Winnipeg, Stastny 6 (Ehlers, Dillon), 4:40. 5, St. Louis, Mikkola 2 (Barbashev, Buchnevich), 14:28 (sh). 6, Winnipeg, Stastny 7 (Ehlers, Lowry), 14:44 (pp). Shots on Goal_St. Louis 9-11-8_28. Winnipeg 11-12-11_34. Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 0 of 3; Winnipeg 1 of 3. Goalies_St. Louis, Binnington 8-6-3 (34 shots-30 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 11-9-4 (28-26). A_13,524 (15,321). T_2:24. Referees_Beaudry Halkidis, TJ Luxmore. Linesmen_Vaughan Rody, Andrew Smith.