Winchester, defense lead CCSU to fourth straight win, 28-0

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Aaron Winchester threw for two touchdowns and the Central Connecticut defense held Long Island to 9 yards rushing in a 28-0 victory on Saturday.

Enyce Walker added a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs for the Blue Devils (7-1, 3-0 Northeast), whose only lost came to FBS opponent Eastern Michigan. CCSU, ranked 24th in the FCS coaches poll, has won four straight.

Winchester rolled left before quickly finding Arthur Gilmore Jr. alone in the middle of the end zone for a 4-yard score and a 14-0 halftime lead. He found Theo Zidor open at the 15 down the left side for a 51-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

Winchester threw for 213 yards and CCSU had 108 yards rushing while holding the Sharks (0-7, 0-6) to 84 total yards. LIU had two turnovers.