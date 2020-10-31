Wimbledon champion Simona Halep tests positive for COVID-19

FILE - In this file photo dated Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, Romania's Simona Halep wears a face mask as she leaves after losing her fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Poland's Iga Swiatek at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France. Simona Halep said Saturday Oct. 31, 2020, that she has tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus. less FILE - In this file photo dated Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, Romania's Simona Halep wears a face mask as she leaves after losing her fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Poland's Iga Swiatek ... more Photo: Alessandra Tarantino, AP Photo: Alessandra Tarantino, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Wimbledon champion Simona Halep tests positive for COVID-19 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Wimbledon champion Simona Halep has tested positive for COVID-19 and said Saturday that she is “recovering well from mild symptoms.”

The 29-year-old Halep, currently ranked No. 2 in the world, had skipped the U.S. Open due to fears of catching the coronavirus. She said in August that she preferred to stay and train in Europe.

The Romanian player announced her test result Saturday.

“I wanted to let you know that I tested positive for COVID-19. I am self-isolating at home and am recovering well from mild symptoms. I feel good ... we will get through this together," Halep said on Twitter.

Halep, a former top-ranked player, won Wimbledon in 2019 and the French Open in 2018. Wimbledon was canceled this year because of the pandemic.

Many European countries are experiencing surging numbers of COVID-19 infections. A new wave of lockdowns swept across France, Germany and other places in Europe this week.

Countries such as Switzerland, Italy, Bulgaria Greece have closed or otherwise clamped down again on nightspots and imposed other restrictions such as curfews and mandatory mask-wearing.

In August, Halep expressed concern about traveling to New York for the U.S. Open.

___

