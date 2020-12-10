Wimbledon champ, Tennis Hall of Famer Alex Olmedo dead at 84 Dec. 10, 2020 Updated: Dec. 10, 2020 3:18 p.m.
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Alex Olmedo, who won the Wimbledon and Australian Championships singles titles in 1959 and was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1987, has died. He was 84.
Citing Olmedo’s son, Alejandro Jr., the Hall of Fame said Thursday that Olmedo died of brain cancer on Wednesday.