The Wilton 7th Grade Boys team had a very tough, first game of the season. The Boys played their hearts out in the first game of the season and took a tough 64-29 loss against the strong opponent, Yonkers Bulls.

The offensive play was led by Colton Smith, James Dineen, Gavin Toohill, Mario Coppola and William Viggiano.

Team players are: Krystian Babinski, Mario Cappola, James Dineen, Matthew Fogarty, Casey Meyer, Matei Pariza, Colton Smith, Mark Sylvester, Gavin Toohill, William Viggiano.

Wilton 5th/6th grade

On Saturday, Wilton lost a close game to the Darien 5/6 team 28-24 in Wilton. The Wilton team led at halftime 19-12, but could not hold on for the win in a hard fought battle in the second half. The offense was led by Hugo Pascarella, Tyler Perna, John Desiderio, Topher Jackson and Johnny Bittner. Owen Hanscom and George Debrock led the team in rebounds. Yanni Phillippopoulos added a 3 pointer in the game. The team continues to show improvement and demonstrated great ball movement, aggressive zone & man defense and a great attitude.

Their next game is Saturday Dec 18th against Kings Kids from Bridgeport. The game is at Middlebrook school at 2:30 p.m.

Earlier this month, the Wilton 5/6th grade boys’ basketball team was visited by the Westport PAL White 6B team at Middlebrook on Saturday to kick off their season. Tyler Perna and Hugo Pascarella shot their way to 5 points each with John Desiderio adding a bucket.

Johnny Bittner, George Dubrock, Owen Hanscom, Topher Jackson, Joah Martin, and Yanni Philippopolous all picked, screened, passed and rebounded for a respectable whole team effort keeping the game within reach until the final minutes.

Westport won the game 45-12.

Wilton 4th grade

The 4th grade boys team got their first win on Saturday against New Canaan Red 33-29. The team was hot on offense with Brady Manberg, Bryce Joy, Evan Cramer and Nick Sposato all making three baskets. Jack Major added to the score with 5 points. After missing last week, Henry Dempster came out strong making his first basket. George Traub and Ching-Yu Yang continued to hustle, going after every loose ball and Noam Wilson-Spiro had steady hands resulting in three clean steals.

Sunday’s game was close, but Stamford came out on top with a final score of 28-25. Bryce Joy led the team with 11 points, and their first 3 pointer. They played hard and were strong on the boards with Henry Dempster, Jack Major and Nick Sposato combining for 14 rebounds. Evan Cramer was aggressive on offense drawing three fouls and making two free throws. Brady Manberg, Noam Wilson-Spiro and George Traub again were hot on defense causing Stamford to turnover the ball multiple times.

After over a year off from playing organized basketball, the 4th grade boys were excited to get the season started earlier this month.

While they lost both of their games, the first one was a close one with a final score of 14-12 against New Canaan.

The team played strong defense, led by Nick Sposato and James Schmidt who combined for over 5 steals and rebounds. Noam Wilson-Spiro added to the defensive mix blocking shots and getting rebounds. Jack Major was strong at center with 4 blocked shots and Bryce Joy and Evan Cramer were persistent and able to keep the team on offense using their quick hands for clean steals.

The team was aggressive on offense getting comfortable taking shots, with baskets made by Brady Manberg and George Traub. They got comfortable at the foul line, with Ching-Yu Yang going 1 for 2 at his first time at the line.

Noam Wilson-Spiro led the offense for Sunday’s game against New Fairfield with 4 points. Evan Cramer, Bryce Joy and Nick Sposato added to the score, each with a basket. Again, the team was aggressive on defense with a strong presence on the boards and by blocking shots led by Jack Major, James Schmidt and Brady Manberg. It was George Traub and Ching-Yu Yang’s turn to use their quick hands to force New Fairfield to turnover the ball and keep the team on offense.