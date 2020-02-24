Wilton wrestlers 20th at Class L championship

The Wilton wrestling team scored 33 points to finish 20th at the Class L state championship meet on Saturday at Bristol Central High School.

Although the Warriors did not have any wrestlers place (top six in each division), they were able to pick up points in six weight classes.

At 120 pounds, Wilton’s Max Mannino won two matches. Seeded fifth, Mannino opened with a 1-0 decision over 12th-seed Matthew Putnam of Simsbury. Mannino then was pinned by fourth-seed David Jutcawitz of Pomperaug and dropped to the consolation bracket.

Mannino stayed alive by pinning 11th-seed Tynan Lin of New Milford before losing an 8-3 decision to ninth-seed Colin Loria of Xavier.

Also winning twice for the Warriors was Kyle Jordan, the eigth-seed at 220 pounds. Jordan needed only 31 seconds to pin 11th-seed Aidan Maynard of E.O. Smith before getting pinned by second-seed Roark Ryan of East Lyme/Norwich Tech in the championship quarterfinals.

Jordan won his first match in the consolation bracket, pinning 10th-seed Hewitt Hoilett of Harding in 2:18. Jordan’s day then ended when he was pinned by sixth-seed Max Usmanov of Newington.

Quinton Kiss (left) was among the wrestlers who provided victories for Wilton at the Class L state tournament. Photo: Gretchen McMahon / For Hearst Connecticut Media

Two more Wilton victories came from Luke Pagano-Walley at 126 pounds. Pagano-Walley, the seventh seed, pinned 10th-seed Kacper Kulak of Bunnell in 11 seconds and then lost on a pin to second-seed Michael Carpenter of Pomperaug.

In the consolation bracket, Pagano-Walley pinned eighth-seed Avery Baran of E.O. Smith in 36 seconds and lost on a pin to 11th-seed Gehad Saleh of Maloney.

Seeded 11th at 138 pounds, Wilton’s Tommy Harris upset eighth-seed Michael Minevich of East Lyme/Norwich Tech by a score of 13-8. Harris then lost on pins to second-seed John Mairano of Simsbury and ninth-seed Joseph Aurora of Daniel Hand.

In his opening match at 145 pounds, ninth-seed Quinton Kiss of Wilton was pinned by eighth-seed Cameron Chieppo of Daniel Hand. Kiss rebounded to pin 16th-seed Ian Brett of New Milford before dropping a 6-2 decision to seventh-seed Umar Malick of Bristol Central.

Supplying another Wilton win was Dom Caratozzolo at 152 pounds. Caratozzolo, the 12th seed, was pinned by 11th-seed Frank Miano of Farmington and then earned a 5-2 triumph over 19th-seed Christopher Scoffone of Cheshire in the consolation bracket. Caratozzolo’s tourney ended when he was pinned by 13th-seed Nicholas Romandi of New Milford.