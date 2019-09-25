Wilton wins two of three

In the first week of the season, the Wilton High girls swim team completed one-third of its dual-meet races.

The Warriors emerged from the busy week with a 2-1 record, beating Fairfield Warde and New Canaan and losing to Darien.

All three meets were on the road — due to construction at the Wilton YMCA, the Warriors won’t have any home meets this fall.

Wilton opened with a 103-83 win over Fairfield Warde last Monday at Fairfield University.

Although Warde had more first-place finishes, the Warriors’ used their superior depth to place second and third in most events.

“It was a good start,” Wilton head coach Todd Stevens said. “We moved some people around and didn’t have our full lineup, but I was happy with how we swam.”

Sydney Lillis got the first individual victory of the season for the Warriors, winning the 200 individual medley in a time of 2:35.97. Lillis later added a second first-place finish in the 500 freestyle (5:03.13).

Anna Iyer added a first-place finish in the 100 freestyle (1:12.50), and Virginia Hastings triumphed in the 100 breaststroke (1:24.89).

Two days later, Wilton was impressive in a 105-81 victory over New Canaan at the New Canaan YMCA.

The Warriors led by only six points (50-44) through the first six events. But Wilton took 12 of 16 points in the 100 freestyle to go ahead 62-48 and widened its advantage from there.

Ellen Holmquist was a double winner for the Warriors, placing first in the 200 freestyle (1:55.47) and the 100 freestyle (55.28).

Adding individual victories for Wilton were Emma Babashak in the 200 IM (2:19.15) and freshman Ava Fasano in the 50 freestyle (25.83).

Avery Newcomer, Carolyn Hendricks, Holmquist, and Abbey Gardner won the 200 freestyle relay (1:46.64), and Babashak, Gardner, Fasano, and Holmquist were first in the 400 freestyle relay (3:49.50).

Wilton ended the week with a 111-75 loss to Darien on Friday at the Darien YMCA.

The Blue Wave, who have won six of the last eight Class L state titles, triumphed in eight of the first nine events to open a 91-49 lead.

Wilton got first-place finishes from Fasano in the 50 freestyle (25.54) and the 100 backstroke (1:00.76); Babashak in the 100 butterfly (1:00.32); and Newcomer in the 100 breaststroke (1:11.86).