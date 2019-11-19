Wilton wins on PKs, advances to state finals

For the first time in 15 years, the Wilton boys soccer team will play for a state championship.

The Warriors defeated Wethersfield, 2-1, on penalty kicks (4-2) in Monday evening’s Class L semifinals at Municipal Stadium in Waterbury, advancing to Saturday’s title game (site and time to be announced) against three-time reigning champion Daniel Hand.

Wilton will be aiming for the third state championship in program history and the first since 1998. The Warriors lost to Wethersfield, 1-0, in the Class L finals in 2004.

In Monday’s semifinal, sixth-seed Wethersfield took a 1-0 lead on Richard Darrell’s goal in the 14th minute.

The Eagles (14-4-1) stayed ahead until Michael Zizzadoro tied the game for 10th-seed Wilton with 30 minutes left in the second half.

Neither team scored again in regulation or the two 10-minute overtime periods, sending the contest to penalty kicks.

Wilton went ahead 2-0 on penalty kicks, converting its first two attempts. Wethersfield’s first penalty kick struck the crossbar and its second was smothered by Wilton goalie Jack Lynch.

Wilton goalie Jack Lynch stopped this penalty shot during a regular-season game against Staples. On Monday night, Lynch helped the Warriors advance to the state finals by saving another penalty kick in a 2-1 win over Wethersfield.

Each team made its next two attempts, giving Wilton a match-clinching 4-2 advantage in the best-of-five penalty kick round.

Notes: Hand, the fourth-seed, beat eighth-seed Guilford, 2-1, on penalty kicks (4-3) in the other semifinal Monday.

