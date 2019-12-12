Wilton travel hoop teams open season

The following games were recently played by Wilton Basketball Association teams.

Boys 8th Grade

Wilton White drops two of three

Wilton White began the season with a 43-20 win over division opponent New Canaan Black. Wilton started strong, leading 10-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Anderson Campbell led Wilton with 10 points. Wyatt Jones and Max Jarvie each contributed nine points and Kyle Roesser had five. Todd Woodring (two points), Declan Brokaw and Ethan Gallo (four points) played well on defense, while Mike Meenan and Brody Hess helped with moving the ball on offense and Jack Minnich added four points.

Wilton then fell to a talented Ridgefield team, 75-43. Campbell contributed 10 points, with Gallo (nine), Meenan (eight), Roesser (six), Jones (five), Brokaw (three), and Woodring (two) also scoring.

Less than three hours later, Wilton fell Greenwich Select in a rematch of last season’s tournament championship game. Jarvie (14 points) and Jones (13 points) led the scoring for Wilton.

Boys 7th Grade

The Wilton boys seventh grade team gathers before one of its games last weekend.

Two victories for Wilton

Wilton got its season started this last weekend with a pair of wins, beating Fairfield PAL, 44-41, and Guilford, 43-30.

Nine players scored for Wilton in the win over Fairfield. Cole Siegel led the way with 10 points, while Ryan Luchetta (nine), Grady Kaliski (six) and Liam McKiernan (three) showed their ability to hit three-pointers. Jack Schwartz (four steals) and Luke Perna (two steals) led the defense, and Siegel (nine), Liam Murphy (six), Ryan Meenan (four), Cole Galante (four), Stefano Cross (four), and Schwartz (three) combined for 30 rebounds.

Murphy and Siegel each scored 10 points in the win over Guilford. But the story of the game was the pesky play of Perna (seven steals), whose effort in the half-court game bothered Guilford. Kaliski added six points, and Schwartz (five points), Meehan (four points), McKiernan (three points), Cross (two points) and Perna (two points) also scored for Wilton.

Boys 6th Grade

Split for Warriors

One day after losing to the Norwalk Game Changers, Wilton recovered for a 47-27 triumph over Trumbull.

Charlie Roy led Wilton with 10 points and contributed six assists. Joe Aversano added nine points and six rebounds, while Alan Osta, Will Byrnes and Craig O’Neill had eight points apiece.

Wilton also had a strong effort in other critical aspects of the game. Max Totten collected seven rebounds; Jake Padilla made a steal and provided great ball distribution; and Marco Chila had a bucket for two points. Dylan Gallo checked all the boxes in the stat sheet with a steal, a blocked shot, two points, and a few rebounds.

Boys 5th/6th Grade

Wilton 38, New Canaan 23

After opening the season with a 37-25 loss to New Milford, Wilton bounced back to beat New Canaan Red, 38-23.

Laszlo Miller (two points) got the first basket of the game to set the tone. Liam Joy (nine points) kept the pace fast with nice drives to the hoop, drawing several fouls. Grant Stein (two points) followed with a powerful play and another basket, and Jack McMenamey (five points) kept the pressure on with some impressive moves to get himself into scoring position while hitting a three-pointer.

With a great assist from Stein, Blake Ongley (nine points) sank a long trey that helped widen the lead. Matthew Fogarty (two points) grabbed a rebound and put it right back in the hoop. Hans Greene (seven points) lit it up with a nice three-pointer, a layup, and a jump shot. Casey Meyer and Nicholas Mercado played tough defense throughout, while Greg Bocchino grabbed several rebounds to help keep the ball out of New Canaan’s hands.

Jack Mulfinger worked his way around the court on offense and defense, helping Wilton keep the lead. Boden Davi (two points) applied pressure with solid defense, aggressive rebounding and drives to the hoop.

Boys 4th Grade

Wilton Blue 39, Yonkers (N.Y.) 11

Wilton Blue started its season with an impressive win over the visiting Yonkers Bulls. Wilton quickly demonstrated its commitment to defense by forcing multiple turnovers in the first period and opening an 18-4 halftime lead.

Sean Kaliski, Henry Major and Hugo Pascarella led the way on offense for Wilton with 19, eight, and six points, respectively. Kaliski also showed his distribution skills at point guard, leading the team with six assists. Gus Pfeiffer, Finn Snyder, and Sawyer Fasano rounded out the scoring with two points apiece.

Kaliski, Fasano, Pascarella, Major, Pfeiffer, Snyder, Cash Kaiser, and Callum Gemelli created double-digit totals in steals and defensive plays (turnovers/blocked shots). Wilton also finished the day with 26 rebounds, including seven from Fasano and five apiece from Snyder, Pascarella and Kaliski.

Girls 8th Grade

Wilton splits two games

Wilton began the season with a hard-fought 46-38 loss against a seasoned and physical DTX Monroe team. Ashleigh Masterson led Wilton in points (16), blocks (six) and rebounds (six). Ella Mulfinger (seven), Kaitlyn Sullivan (five), Lauren Moe (four), Anisa Burrows (four), and Madeline Dineen (two) also contributed points.

Molly Hancock added three rebounds and two steals, and MaryKate Doyle had four rebounds and an assist.

Wilton bounced back with a 40-28 win over Trumbull. Wilton’s tough defense was too much for Trumbull, with Emma Kelly holding opponents at the perimeter and Masterson powering through to collect 13 rebounds.

Masterson and Dineen each had nine points for Wilton. Hancock added three points and two rebounds, and Burrows had eight points and seven rebounds.

Caroline Hage hit two jump shots for four points and added three rebounds, while Mulfinger (four points, three rebounds), Doyle (two points, three rebounds), Sullivan (three rebounds), and Moe (one point, three rebounds) also contributed.