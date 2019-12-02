Wilton state game moved to Wednesday

The Wilton High football team has to wait another day before playing its first state playoff game in 24 years.

The CIAC announced at noon Monday that all of Tuesday’s quarterfinal games have been postponed to Wednesday.

Wilton, the eighth seed in Class L, will now play unbeaten top-seed St. Joseph on Wednesday night at 6:30 in Trumbull.

Monday’s announcement blamed “the continuing forecast of inclement weather and a need to allow host schools adequate time to prepare their facilities” for the change, which also pushes the semifinals, which had been scheduled for Sunday afternoon, to next Monday (Dec. 9) night at 6:30.

The Wilton-St. Joseph winner meets either fourth-seed New Canaan or fifth-seed Wethersfield in the Class L semifinals at the site of the higher seed.

The Class L final takes place Saturday, Dec. 14, at a (neutral) site and time to be determined.