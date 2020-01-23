Wilton skaters win gold at sectional meet

WILTON — Two Wilton girls, 9-year-old Sawyer Stanek and 12-year-old Tessa Kowal, returned home from the Eastern Synchronized Skating Sectional Championships earlier this month with gold medals.

The girls belong to the Skyliners Synchronized Skating team that competed at and hosted the event in Albany, N.Y. Synchronized skating consists of eight to 20 skaters performing a program on ice together. Skyliners represents a number of clubs including the Skating Club of Fairfield County.

Sawyer, a third grader at Cider Mill, has been skating with the team for three years. Skyliners has 14 skating lines, whcih are different levels, and Sawyer began on the beginner line and has moved up two levels to the preliminary line. Her line competed against 16 other teams to win the gold medal on Jan. 17 with a “Can-Can” program.

Tessa is a seventh grader at Middlebrook and has been skating with Skyliners on the pre-juvenile line for two years. Her line outskated 27 other teams to win gold with their program set to “Grease.”

Although their lines were not among those entered in qualifying rounds for national competition, Skyliners will send six lines to the U.S. Championships in Providence, R.I., Feb. 26-29.

There are approximately 600 synchronized teams and nearly 5,000 synchronized skaters in the United States, with elite competitions at both the national and international level. Although not currently an Olympic sport, there is significant movement toward including it at the 2026 Olympic Winter Games.

Information: skylinerssynchro.com.