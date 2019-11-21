Wilton second at Class L state championship

With seniors Emma Babashak and Ellen Holmquist each winning two individual events, the Wilton girls swim team had a runner-up finish at the Class L state championship meet Wednesday night at Wesleyan University in Middletown.

The Warriors had 720 points to place second to Darien (778 points). New Canaan was third (546.5), followed by Wethersfield (415) and Pomperaug (333.5) in the 20-team meet.

Wilton opened the meet by winning the 200-yard medley relay. The quartet of freshman Ava Fasano, sophomore Avery Newcomer, Babashak, and sophomore Carolyn Hendricks combined for a first-place time of 1:48.25.

Holmquist got her first victory in the 200 individual medley, finishing first (by nearly three seconds) in 2:06.49.

“Looking at the pool with all my teammates cheering for me really helped me in that race,” Holmquist said.

Swimming at Wesleyan was familiar territory for Holmquist.

Wilton's Ellen Holmquist competes in the 200 IM during girls swimming action in Middletown, Conn., on Wednesday Nov. 20, 2019.

“I have been swimming at this pool since I was a freshman and I really like competing here,” she said. “It’s a really exciting atmosphere. Now I hope to get my personal-best times at the State Open.”

Fasano placed third in the 50-yard freestyle, and Babashak followed with a first-place finish in the 100 butterfly, one of the meet’s most exciting races. Babashak touched the wall first in a time of 57.47 seconds.

“I couldn’t have done it without my teammates,” Babashak said. “This is the largest high school team that I’ve been on, with 40-something people on the team, and we all inspire each other. I just put my head down and swam as fast as I could.”

According to Babashak, Wilton’s triumph in the meet-opening 200 medley relay showed that the Warriors were focused from the start.

“That was the fastest our team has finished in that event,” Babashak said. “On the starting blocks, we were pumping each other up and we couldn’t wait to get started.”

Babashak claimed her second winner’s medal in the 500 freestyle, registering a first-place time of 5:05.30.

After Fasano contributed a second-place finish in the 100 freestyle, Holmquist returned to the pool and won the 100 breaststroke in 1:06.76.

Babashak, Abbey Gardner, Fasano, and Holmquist ended the meet with a second-place finish in the 400 freestyle relay.

Notes: The victory gave Darien its first Class L team title since 2016 - when this season’s seniors were freshmen. The Blue Wave placed second in the team standings at the Class LL Championships the past two seasons.

The State Open meet takes place Sunday at Yale University, with a starting time of 2 p.m. The finals of each class meet served as a qualifier for the State Open.

2019 CIAC CLASS L GIRLS SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIP

Team Scores

1. Darien 778; 2. Wilton 720; 3. New Canaan 546.5; 4. Wethersfield 415; 5. Pomperaug 333.5; 6. Conard 273; 7. Farmington 250.5; 8. South Windsor 247.5; 9. Immac-Bethel 244; 10. Lyman Hall 225; 11. New Milford 198; 12. Windsor 175; 13. Enfield-Somers 168; 14. Fitch/Ston/NL 128; 15. Newington 122; 16. Shelton 111; 17. Naugatuck 80; 18. Maloney-Platt 76; 19. Middletown 65; 20. Bulkeley-HMTCA 42.

Individual Results

200-Yard Medley Relay: 1. Wilton (Ava Fasano, Avery Newcomer, Emma Babashak, Carolyn Hendricks), 1:48.25; 2. Darien (Olivia Golden, Emma Mansourian, Hope Murray, Natalia Ferranto), 1:49.31; 3. New Canaan (Maddie Haley, Abigayle Bleil, Lili Rivas, Skylar Mascarinas), 1:50.06; 4. Wethersfield (Julia Pitchell, Riley Wilhelm, Alanna DePinto, Olivia Thompson), 1:50.94; 5. Pomperaug (Eleanor Labriola, Carolyn Yang, Emily Strickland, Yianna Anastasiadou), 1:53.24; 6. Lyman Hall (Elise Richardson, Caroline Krawec, Zoe Gallo, Elena Bielesz), 1:53.64.

200-Yard Freestyle: 1. Kendall Luecke, Darien, 1:53.84; 2. Natalie Chernysh, Conard, 1:56.87; 3. Abigail Keane, Wethersfield, 1:56.89; 4. Maggie Sedlak, Darien, 1:57.12; 5. Sarah Falder, New Milford, 1:57.19; 6. Olivia Golden, Darien, 1:57.44.

200-Yard IM: 1. Ellen Holmquist, Wilton, 2:06.49; 2. Olivia Herbert, Immac-Bethel, 2:09.20; 3. Grace Farris, Enfield-Somers, 2:10.95; 4. Gabriella Wroblewski, Farmington, 2:13.17; 5. Caroline Krawec, Lyman Hall, 2:13.34; 6. Meg Erickson, Darien, 2:13.42.

50-Yard Freestyle: 1. Natalia Ferranto, Darien, 24.08; 2. Olivia Thompson, Wethersfield, 24.24; 3. Ava Fasano, Wilton, 24.33; 4. Alanna DePinto, Wethersfield, 24.64; 5. Lexi Punishill, Darien, 24.77; 6. Elise Richardson, Lyman Hall, 24.83.

100-Yard Butterfly: 1. Emma Babashak, Wilton, 57.47; 2. Alexandra Mehos, New Canaan, 58.00; 3. Julia Pitchell, Wethersfield, 58.09; 4. Hope Murray, Darien, 58.60; 5. Jasmine Uricchio, Enfield-Somers, 58.73; 6. Kelci Haley, New Canaan, 58.93.

100-Yard Freestyle: 1. Alanna DePinto, Wethersfield, 52.88; 2. Lexi Punishill, Darien, 52.90; 3. Olivia Thompson, Wethersfield, 53.59; 4. Elise Richardson, Lyman Hall, 53.61; 5. Amber Rocheleau, Newington, 54.71; 6. Avery Newcomer, Wilton, 54.83.

500-Yard Freestyle: 1. Emma Babashak, Wilton, 5:05.30; 2. Jasmine Uricchio, Enfield-Somers, 5:08.34; 3. Kate Bell, Conard, 5:09.50; 4. Abigail Keane, Wethersfield, 5:09.58; 5. Sarah Falder, New Milford, 5:10.23; 6. Abbey Gardner, Wilton, 5:10.85.

200-Yard Freestyle Relay: 1. Darien (Lexi Punishill, Sloane Latimer, Natalia Ferranto, Kendall Luecke), 1:37.76; 2. Wethersfield (Alanna DePinto, Julia Pitchell, Haley Krawczyk, Olivia Thompson), 1:39.28; 3. New Canaan (Skylar Mascarinas, Kelci Haley, Alexandra Mehos, Maddie Haley), 1:40.10; 4. Wilton (Avery Newcomer, Carolyn Hendricks, Abbey Gardner, Ellen Holmquist), 1:42.15; 5. Conard (Sophia Lynch, Emma Gullen, Cecilia Williams, Natalie Chernysh), 1:42.24; 6. Shelton (Greta Parkes, Anastasia Alcaraz-Sim, Kayla Bretan, Olivia D’Addio), 1:44.27.

100-Yard Backstroke: 1. Maddie Haley, New Canaan, 56.02; 2. Ava Fasano, Wilton, 58.35; 3. Olivia Golden, Darien, 58.43; 4. Grace Farris, Enfield-Somers, 59.41; 5. Julia Pitchell, Wethersfield, 1:00.42; 6. Eleanor Labriola, Pomperaug, 1:00.47.

100-Yard Breaststroke: 1. Ellen Holmquist, Wilton, 1:06.76; 2. Caroline Krawec, Lyman Hall, 1:06.90; 3. Abigayle Bleil, New Canaan, 1:07.09; 4. Avery Newcomer, Wilton, 1:07.29; 5. Olivia Herbert, Immac-Bethel, 1:07.74; 6. Emma Mansourian, Darien, 1:09.19.

400-Yard Freestyle Relay: 1. Darien (Lexi Punishill, Sloane Latimer, Olivia Golden, Kendall Luecke), 3:33.65; 2. Wilton (Emma Babashak, Abbey Gardner, Ava Fasano, Ellen Holmquist), 3:34.78; 3. New Canaan (Kelci Haley, Becky Panella, Sophia Yee, Alexandra Mehos), 3:42.78; 4. Pomperaug (Emily Strickland, Margaret Rutledge, Carolyn Yang, Eleanor Labriola), 3:43.36; 5. Conard (Kate Bell, Nancy Scanlon, Cecilia Williams, Natalie Chernysh), 3:46.34; 6. Immac-Bethel (Devin McGovern, Carolyn Jandura, Cate Carboni, Olivia Herbert), 3:48.89.