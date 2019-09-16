Wilton scores 14 goals in two victories

In its first two contests this season, the Wilton High field hockey team is scoring at the rate of a National Hockey League All-Star squad.

The Warriors have produced 14 goals so far, blasting Stamford, 8-0, in the opener last Thursday at home and then beating host Branford, 6-2, on Saturday.

“We’re generating a lot of chances,” said first-year Wilton head coach Mike Pallister. “We have been able to go forward pretty efficiently and effectively.”

Leading the lethal attack is senior Olivia Hahn, who has already scored more goals (seven) than most players manage in an entire season.

“Olivia has been moved up front, from midfield, and she is off to a great start,” Pallister said. “She’s also fit enough to get back and help defend.”

Hahn scored three goals against Stamford and added four goals and an assist in the win over Branford.

Viki Matuk (two), Charlotte Casiraghi, Ella Noonan, and Katie Oliveri also scored for the Warriors against Stamford, with Nina Sylvester, Sammy Slough, Lizzy Kendra, Lilly Casiraghi, Olivia Waldron, and Oliveri adding one assist apiece.

Noonan and Kendra contributed goals in the Branford game, while Charlotte Casiraghi, Slough, and Hahn each had one assist.

Megan Kaeyer and Michelle Prario split time in goal against Stamford and did not need to make a save for the shutout. Kaeyer started against Branford, with Prario coming on for the final 15 minutes — the pair combined for 12 saves in that game.

Pallister said his team has also benefited from the play of Caitlin Nichols, Cassidy Costello, Remi Taubin, and Charlotte Casiraghi (a freshman) on defense.

“There will be challenges ahead, but I’ve liked what I’ve seen from the team,” Pallister said. “It’s been an encouraging start.”