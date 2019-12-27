Wilton routs Masuk for first win

Seven players provided points as the Wilton-Norwalk-McMahon girls hockey team routed the Masuk-Joel Barlow-Newtown-Lauralton Hall-Shelton combined squad by a score of 8-2 last Saturday night at the Sports Center of Connecticut in Shelton.

It was the first win of the season for the Warriors following losses to Stamford-Westhill-Staples and Greenwich earlier last week.

Caitlyn Hocker and Meghan Lane each scored two goals and Holly Corper had four assists in Wilton’s win over Masuk.

Emma Oliveri, Leila Stacy, Ella Noonan, and Isabel DiNanno all added their first varsity goals for the Warriors.

Hocker, Stacy, DiNanno, Lane, and Oliveri contributed one assist apiece.

Wilton opened the season with a 10-4 loss to Stamford-Westhill-Staples on Dec. 11 at Terry Conners Rink in Stamford. The Warriors then fell to Greenwich, 9-2, on Dec. 13 at the Winter Garden in Ridgefield.

Last Wednesday’s game against Fairfield Ludlowe-Warde was postponed.

Caitlyn Hocker had four points as the Wilton-Norwalk-McMahon girls hockey team got its first win of the season on Saturday. Caitlyn Hocker had four points as the Wilton-Norwalk-McMahon girls hockey team got its first win of the season on Saturday. Photo: Gretchen McMahon / For Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Gretchen McMahon / For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton routs Masuk for first win 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Notes: Lane leads the Warriors with seven points (six goals, one assist) through three games.

Hocker (three goals, three assists) has six points, and Corper (one goal, four assists) and DiNanno (one goal, four assists) each have five points.

Erin McMorris has played all three games in goal for Wilton and made 63 saves.