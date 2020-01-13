Wilton rallies to edge Westhill, 69-65

A big fourth quarter led the Wilton boys basketball team to a 69-65 comeback win over Westhill on Friday night in Stamford.

The Warriors trailed 55-47 going into the final period but outscored Westhill, 22-10, to rally for the victory and even their record at 3-3.

Kyle Hyzy finished with a game-high 26 points for Wilton, making 13 of 16 free throws.

Josh White added 15 points and Andrew Smith had 13 for the Warriors, who shot 77% (27 of 35) from the foul line.

Tucker Walden contributed five points for Wilton, and Jimmy McKiernan and Ben Wiener each had three points.

Hyzy grabbed five rebounds, with John Walsh, McKiernan, Smith, and White snagging four rebounds apiece.

Walden and Smith each had three assists, and Walden added three steals.