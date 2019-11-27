Wilton is eighth at State Open

Coming off a second-place finish at the Class L meet, the Wilton girls swim team ended its season with an eighth-place finish at the State Open meet Sunday at Yale University in New Haven.

The Warriors had 251 points, four fewer than seventh-place Hall.

Cheshire was first with 428 points, followed by Greenwich (420) and Staples (326).

Although Wilton didn’t have any top-three finishes, it did score points in 10 of 12 events.

Wilton’s best finish came in the meet-ending 400-yard freestyle relay, as Emma Babashak, Abbey Gardner, Ava Fasano, and Ellen Holmquist combined to place fourth in a time of 3:35.90.

Holmquist provided Wilton’s best individual finish, taking fifth in the 200 individual medley (2:07.58).

Babashak added two top-eight individual finishes, placing sixth in the 500 freestyle (5:07.12) and seventh in the 100 butterfly (57.96).

Gardner also finished in the top-eight, placing seventh (right behind Babashak) in the 500 freestyle (5:08.92).

The Wilton girls swim team (shown after finishing second at the Class L championship) ended the season by placing eighth at the State Open.

Fasano, Avery Newcomer, Babashak, and Carolyn Hendricks were seventh in the 200 medley relay (1:49.29).

Additional points came from Olivia Crisafulli (22nd, 2:15.58) in the 200 individual medley; Fasano (11th, 24.48) in the 50 freestyle and the 100 backstroke (ninth, 58.26); Marra Woodring (21st, 383.30) in the diving competition; and Holmquist (11th, 1:07.51) in the 100 breaststroke.

Rounding out Wilton’s scoring was the 200 freestyle relay team of Hendricks, Gardner, Casey Vanderwall, and Holmquist, which finished 21st in a time of 1:42.02.