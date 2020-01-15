Wilton impressive in 40-35 win over Darien

Playing its second game in two days, the Wilton girls basketball team played its best game this season.

The Warriors combined good defense and rebounding with enough scoring to edge Darien, 40-35, on Tuesday night in Wilton.

“It was a team effort,” said Wilton coach Fred Francello. “We got contributions from a lot of people.”

Coming off a 56-42 road loss to Bassick on Monday evening, the Warriors shut down a Darien team that had won five of its first eight games, including a notable 33-18 triumph over Trumbull.

“We did some things defensively that I think surprised them,” Francello said. “They have a couple of really tall players, so we wanted to disrupt their rhythm and not allow them to get set.”

Wilton led 17-13 at halftime and 29-23 through three quarters. Darien pulled within two points in the final period, but the Warriors were able to hold on for the win and improve their record to 3-5.

Riley Eaton had a double-double for Wilton, finishing with 11 points and 14 rebounds.

Katie Umphred, Zoe Rappaport and Callie Judelson added seven points apiece, with Umphred grabbing nine rebounds and Rappaport making four steals.

Leah Martins contributed six points, seven assists, five rebounds, and four steals for Wilton, and Bella Andjelkovic rounded out the scoring with two points.