Wilton hits 140, sweeps Staples, Norwalk

The Wilton gymnastics team needed just about all of its season-best score Tuesday afternoon.

Finishing with an even 140 points, the Warriors edged Staples (138.75) at Wilton High School.

Wilton also beat Norwalk (125.65), improving its record to 7-1 with the sweep.

Staples outscored Wilton, 34.5-34.2, on vault but the Warriors were better on bars (34.6-34.5), beam (34.3-33.8), and floor (36.9-35.95).

Five of Wilton’s six floor routines earned scores of 9.0 or higher. Lilly Byrnes had a 9.5 to lead the Warriors and finish first overall in the event. Kate Ginsburg (9.35), Sarah Collias (9.05) and Olivia Mannino (9.0) also had their scores count for Wilton, with teammate Justine Biersack adding a 9.0.

Mannino, a freshman, had a 9.25 to place first on the uneven bars. Meg McNamara (8.6), Carter Siegel (8.45), and Lauren Cooper (8.3) also contributed to Wilton’s team score.

Mannino scored 8.8 on vault and beam to pace the Warriors and finish second in each event to Staples freshman Mia Guster.

Photo: Gretchen McMahon / For Hearst Connecticut Media

Collias (8.5), Byrnes (8.45) and Ginsburg (8.45) were Wilton’s other scorers on vault, and Siegel (8.7), Byrnes (8.5) and Kaylie Berghaus (8.3) contributed on beam.

Mannino totaled 35.85 points to finish second to Guster (36.9) in the all-around.