Wilton goes 1-2 at holiday tourney in Florida

Following two losses, the Wilton boys basketball team ended its season-opening trip to Florida with a close victory in a high-scoring game.

Playing their final contest in the KSA Events Holiday Basketball Tournament in Orlando, the Warriors defeated Bayside (Palm Beach, Fla.), 81-75, on Monday morning.

Wilton began the tournament with a 71-53 loss to Dover (Ohio), on Dec. 27 and then fell in overtime to Washington Township (N.J.) by a score of 62-56 on Dec. 28.

Josh White (24) and Andrew Smith (21) combined for 45 points in Wilton’s win over Bayside. White hit nine-of-15 shots (including six three-pointers) and Smith made eight-of-13.

Kyle Hyzy had 13 points and Matt Murphy added 11 points for the Warriors, who were ahead 42-37 at halftime and 57-55 through three quarters. Murphy also grabbed 10 rebounds.

John Walsh (seven points), Ben Wiener (three) and Parker Woodring (two) rounded out Wilton’s scoring.

Murphy contributed 11 points and Jimmy McKiernan, Smith, and Hyzy added 10 points apiece in the loss to Washington Township.

Tucker Walden and the Wilton boys basketball team won one of three games at a holiday tournament in Florida. Tucker Walden and the Wilton boys basketball team won one of three games at a holiday tournament in Florida. Photo: Gretchen McMahon / For Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Gretchen McMahon / For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton goes 1-2 at holiday tourney in Florida 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Tucker Walden finished with seven points, while John McMahon, Trevor Martines, Woodring, and Wiener had two points apiece.

White paced the Warriors with 17 points in the tourney-opening setback to Dover, hitting four-of-five three-point attempts.

Hyzy (11 points) and Smith (10) also reached double figures for Wilton.

Notes: Wilton begins its in-state schedule tonight with a conference game at home against St. Joseph at 7 p.m.