Wilton girls eighth at State Open

The Wilton girls cross country team ended its season with an eighth-place finish at the State Open championship meet last Friday at Wickham Park in Manchester.

Wilton and Darien both had 274 points, but the Warriors won the tiebreaker to drop Darien to ninth place.

Sophomore Emily Mrakovic was Wilton’s top individual finisher, placing 48th overall in a time of 20 minutes, 36 seconds for the 5,000-meter race.

Junior Ryann Wauthier (75th, 21:07), senior Patricia Dineen (78th, 21:11), senior Paula Perez Pelaez (91st, 21:25), and junior Claire Kedzierski (111th, 21:43) also contributed to the Warriors’ team score.

Wilton was one of seven FCIAC teams that finished in the top-10 overall. Trumbull (155 points) was third, New Canaan (173) fourth, Danbury (191) fifth, Ridgefield (207) seventh, Darien ninth, and Greenwich (278) 10th.

Hall scored 110 points to win the State Open title. Simsbury placed second with 136 points.

Greenwich junior Mari Noble was the individual champion, finishing first overall in 18:13. Noble was 10 seconds faster than Pomperaug junior Kate Wiser (18:23).

Sophomore Emily Mrakovic was Wilton's top finisher at the State Open girls cross country championship meet. Photo: H. John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media

Notes: The top-six teams automatically qualified for the New England championships, which take place this Saturday at Wickham Park.

The Wilton boys team did not qualify for the State Open. Junior Davis Cote competed individually, finishing 101st in a time of 17:43.