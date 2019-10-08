Wilton girls advance to CT Cup quarterfinals

Wilton players celebrate a goal during Saturday's 4-0 win over Pomperaug in the Connecticut Cup. Wilton players celebrate a goal during Saturday's 4-0 win over Pomperaug in the Connecticut Cup. Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton Soccer Association Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton Soccer Association Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton girls advance to CT Cup quarterfinals 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Wilton Girls 2009 Blue soccer team advanced to the Elite Eight of the Connecticut Cup with a 4-0 win over Pomperaug on Saturday.

Maddy Pendergast, Audrey Lepore, Taryn Czick, and Ola Jankowski scored the goals for Wilton, which will now meet Trumbull in the quarterfinals on Oct. 19.

Sophia Solomon put constant pressure on the Pomperaug goalie, while Caitlyn Tsai, Gabby Ray, Victoria Jankowski, and Gabby Torres dominated the ball in midfield.

Sadie Sherman, Maddy Rayment, Ally Phelan, and Grayson O’Donnell worked together to create a brick wall on defense, with keeper Casey O’Connor strongly protecting the goal for the shutout.