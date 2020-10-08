Wilton gets quick revenge with win over Ridgefield

It took less than a week for the Wilton girls volleyball team to avenge a season-opening loss.

Getting contributions from numerous players, the Warriors defeated Ridgefield 3-2 on Monday.

“We made some adjustments defensively and in serve receive from the match [last] Thursday,” said Wilton coach Steve Brienza, referring to his team’s 3-0 loss to Ridgefield.

The Warriors rallied from a 2-1 deficit to win Monday’s road match by scores of 25-23, 22-25, 19-25, 25-12, and 15-13.

Kendall Scholz had 14 kills, 15 service points (three aces) and seven digs for Wilton, which evened its record at 1-1. Kylie Bell added 25 assists and five service points (three aces), and Ruth Briglin contributed seven kills and three blocks.

Julia Swierczynska (seven kills, four blocks) and Gillian Lipsky (12 digs) also played well for the Warriors.

“Our passing was much better tonight then in our first match,” Brienza said. “We also adjusted our lineup a bit entering games four and five to change up our approach serving the ball. We also had some very timely blocks from Julia and Ruth at key moments.

Wilton girls volleyball coach Steve Brienza (file photo) said some adjustments helped his team beat Ridgefield on Monday, avenging a loss to the Tigers last week.

“The team really showed a lot of resiliency tonight and I’m happy that they were able to come away with the win.”