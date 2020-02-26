Wilton gets 6-2 win over Masuk on Senior Night

The Wilton boys hockey team is closing in on two of its pre-season goals.

With three games left, the Warriors are one win away from securing a home game in the opening round of the Division III state tournament and two victories (or one win and two ties) shy of ending the regular season at .500.

Following a 6-2 Senior Night triumph over Masuk on Saturday at the Winter Garden in Ridgefield, Wilton is 8-9-0 this season. The Warriors’ final three regular-season games are against teams (Shepaug, Milford and Trinity Catholic) that have a combined 11-41-0 record.

Against Masuk, Wilton started its six seniors: Nick Wert in goal, Tommy McHugh and Kevin Fung on defense, and Lucas Thelen, Tyler Everitt and Nico Kouvaris at forward. Wert, a defenseman, was playing his first game in goal this season after serving as a back-up the last two years.

“Nick was a defenseman on JV as a freshman and then volunteered to play goalie the last two seasons because there was a shortage at the position,” Wilton coach Mark Mangino said. “He was able to move back to defense this season but was excited to start another game as goalie.”

Wert finished with 22 saves, limiting Masuk to one goal in both the second and third periods.

Tyler Everitt scored three goals and added two assists in Wilton's Senior Night win over Masuk.

“The agreement was that he could stay in goal if he had a shutout at the end of the first period,” Mangino said. “And he did keep Masuk scoreless in the opening period.”

Everitt led the Wilton offense with three goals and two assists.

“He’s been flying all season long,” Mangino said about Everitt. “He’s played really hard and really well.”

Everitt had a goal and an assist in the first period, which ended with Wilton ahead 3-0. Jackson Kelly and Ryan Sorbo also scored for the Warriors.

Masuk got the first goal of the second period, but Everitt and Kelly responded to give Wilton a 5-2 lead through two periods.

Everitt completed his hat trick late in the final period before Masuk ended the scoring with one second left.

“It was an ugly win, but sometimes you need to win ugly,” Mangino said.

Notes: Fung, Kouvaris and Colin Lenskold had one assist apiece for Wilton.