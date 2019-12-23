Wilton fourth at O’Keefe tourney

A first-place finish from Tommy Harris was the highlight of a strong day for the Wilton wrestling team at the Mike O’Keefe Holiday Invitational on Saturday at Pomperaug High School in Southbury.

The Warriors finished fourth (out of 13 teams) with 81 points. Pomperaug was first with 165 points, followed by New Canaan (130), Farmington (130) and Wilton.

Five Wilton wrestlers placed (top four) in their weight classes, with Harris winning the 145-pound division.

Max Mannino (126 pounds) and Kyle Jordan (220) finished second; Jimmy Luce (195) was third; and Luke Pagano-Walley (132) placed fourth for the Warriors.

Harris pinned Pomperaug’s Aidan Gilchrist in two minutes and 15 seconds in the championship match at 145 pounds. It was the third pin in three matches for Harris, who also pinned New Canaan’s Jack Buttine in 14 seconds and Shepaug Valley’s Brendan Kelly in 1:02.

Mannino lost a 6-2 decision to East Hampton’s Dylan Levesque in the 126-pound finals. Mannino advanced to the title match with pins of Portland’s Spencer Rosado (1:00) and Thomaston/Holy Cross’s Elias Sturdevant (3:31).

Jordan also reached the finals before dropping an 11-7 decision to Donny Chivas (All-Stars) at 220 pounds. In his first two matches, Jordan got a bye and then pinned Thomaston/Holy Cross’s Preston Ross in 1:19.

Max Mannino was one of five Wilton wrestlers who placed at the Mike O’Keefe Holiday Invitational. Max Mannino was one of five Wilton wrestlers who placed at the Mike O’Keefe Holiday Invitational. Photo: Gretchen McMahon / For Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Gretchen McMahon / For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton fourth at O’Keefe tourney 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Luce bounced back from a 3-2 semifinal defeat to Pomperaug’s Sam Mathena by pinning Portland’s Will Alano in 2:04 to place third at 195 pounds. Luce got a bye in the first round before losing to Mathena.

Pagano-Walley lost a 9-7 decision to Shepaug Valley’s Lane Faison in the match for third place at 132 pounds. Pagano-Walley was pinned in his opening match but then pinned Farmington’s Ryyhad Rashid in 22 seconds in the consolation bracket.

Notes: Wilton fell to Westhill, 51-18, in the season-opening dual meet for each team last Wednesday.

Mannino, Pagano-Walley, Luce, and Jordan won their weight classes for the Warriors, with Pagano-Walley and Jordan pinning their opponents and Mannino and Luce winning decisions.